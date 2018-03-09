TMX Group Wins Information Technology Deal Of The Year - Canadian Dealmakers Awards Recognizes Canada's Premier Exchange Group For Trayport Acquisition

TMX Group was awarded the Information Technology Deal of the Year by Canadian Dealmakers at their annual gala event last evening in Toronto. The awards honour excellence in mergers and acquisitions, recognizing Canadian companies and individuals whose transactions have significantly impacted their industry through innovation and growth; establishment of best practices; enhancement of customer needs and products; and creation of value.
TMX Group was honoured for the acquisition of London-based Trayport Holdings Limited, and its U.S.-based affiliate, Trayport Inc. (collectively, Trayport), a world-leading provider of technology solutions for energy traders, brokers and exchanges from Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE). The transaction closed in December 2017.
“We celebrate this award together with Trayport, a proven and profitable technology driven data and analytics business run by a talented team of people,” said Lou Eccleston, CEO, TMX Group. “This acquisition represents a defining step forward in TMX’s ongoing strategic transformation. We have begun the collaborative work to examine ways we can leverage Trayport’s intrinsic expertise to drive innovation across all of the markets TMX currently serves, as well as into new geographies.”
Canadian Dealmakers recognized Canadian companies and individuals whose transactions benefited their industry through innovation and growth, establishing best practices for mergers and acquisitions, enhancing customer service and/or product delivery, lastly creating value that extends beyond a return on investment.