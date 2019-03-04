TMX Group Welcomes International Mining Community To PDAC 2019 - Toronto Stock Exchange And TSX Venture Exchange Are Patron Sponsors As Toronto Plays Host To The World's Premier Annual Mining Industry Event

TMX Group, the global exchange leader in mining, is pleased to welcome delegates from around the world to the 2019 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) International Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange, taking place this week in Toronto. Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), home to approximately half of the world's public mining companies, will mark the event with a series of market open and closing ceremonies throughout the week featuring delegations from key international mining centres.
"We are proud to once again sponsor and participate in PDAC 2019, the number one mining industry event in the world," said Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, TMX Group. "Each year this conference brings together dynamic leaders in the sector from every mining region across the globe among its exhibitors, analysts and investors. TSX and TSXV are committed to enabling the growth of our junior and senior mining issuers and to supporting the success of this crucial component of Canada's capital markets into the future. "
Together, TMX Group's equity exchanges TSX and TSXV are the world's leading listing and public capital raising venue for mining companies. As of January 31, 2019, the Exchanges were home to 1,185 mining issuers with a combined market capitalization of almost $300 billion. TSX and TSXV mining companies completed 1,255 mining financing transactions in 2018, representing approximately 49% of the total public mining financing activity globally.
In addition to market open and closing ceremonies on Canada's premier equity markets, TMX Group will host government delegations from a number of countries at PDAC 2019, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Germany, Mexico, Mongolia and Peru and countries throughout Africa. These meetings facilitate dialogue with TSX and TSXV issuers to help ensure progressive policies for the mining sector that balance environmental and social factors with the investment that will create jobs and opportunities. Representatives from TSX and TSXV will also participate in convention panel sessions and workshops during the week.
Market Open/Close Ceremonies:
|Date
|Market Open
|Market close
|Monday, March 4
|Brazilian delegation
|PDAC Ministers' Summit
|Tuesday, March 5
|PDAC
|African delegation
|Wednesday, March 6
|Peruvian delegation
|Mexican delegation
For Market Openings and Closings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open and close ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the Toronto TOC. Those featured in the market opening and market closing move into position for the ceremony at approximately 9:27 a.m. and 3:57 p.m., respectively, and the markets will open/close with the sound of a siren (the traditional market open/close on Toronto Stock Exchange) at 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET.