Corrected: TMX Group Statement On The Passing Of Peter Munk

TMX Group today offers its sincere condolences on the passing of Barrick Gold founder Peter Munk.
Lou Eccleston, TMX Group Chief Executive Officer said:
"Mr. Munk was the true embodiment of the entrepreneurial spirit: a bold visionary, a committed risk-taker, and a fearless leader. A proud and fiercely loyal Canadian, Mr. Munk leaves behind an impressive list of business accomplishments, rivaled only in stature by his remarkable philanthropic efforts. Today we pay tribute to a formidable, game-changing force in this country's business landscape. Mr. Munk set an impressive standard with his contributions to Canadian society and we look back with immense gratitude. TMX offers our deepest sympathies to Mr. Munk's family, friends and former colleagues and to all those whose lives he touched through his humanitarian work."