TMX Group Limited To Announce Q1 2018 Financial Results On Wednesday, May 9, 2018

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 in the evening of Wednesday, May 9, 2018. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 10, 2018. The TMX Group Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders will be held at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Schedule of Events for May 10, 2018:
|Analyst Call:
|8:00 a.m. EDT
Phone numbers for the live call are 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056, pass code 7595533.
The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.
|Annual and Special Meeting:
|10:00 a.m. EDT
Design Exchange
234 Bay Street
Toronto, Ontario
Attend the TMX Annual and Special Meeting virtually – please see the Management Information Circular for instructions.
A live audio webcast of the meeting will be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.
|Media Availability:
|Approximately 11:00 a.m. EDT or immediately following the Annual Meeting.