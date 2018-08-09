TMX Group Limited Reports Another Record Quarter In Q2/18

- Quarterly diluted earnings per share of $1.71, up 44%, or 55% before discontinued operations, from Q2/17
- Record quarterly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.34, net of a 6 cent lease termination charge, up 6%, or 16% before discontinued operations over Q2/17
- Record quarterly revenue of $209.5 million, up 20% compared with Q2/17
- Cash flows from operating activities of $119.7 million, up 38% over Q2/17
TMX Group Limited [TSX:X] (“TMX Group”) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
