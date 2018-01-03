TMX Group Limited Announces Release Date For Q4 2017 Financial Results And Analyst Conference Call

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 in the evening of Monday, February 12, 2018. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
Phone numbers for the live call are 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056, pass code 6376298.
|WHAT:
|TMX Group Limited Q4 2017 financial results analyst conference call
|WHO:
|Lou Eccleston, CEO, TMX Group
John McKenzie, CFO, TMX Group
Paul Malcolmson, Managing Director, Investor Relations, TMX Group
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, February 13, 2018, 8:00AM ET
|HOW:
|Phone numbers for the live call are 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191.
Webcast at www.tmx.com, under Investor Relations