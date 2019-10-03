TMX Group Limited Announces Release Date For Q3 2019 Financial Results And Analyst Conference Call

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 in the evening of Thursday, November 7, 2019. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. EST on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Phone numbers for the live call are 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056, pass code 1894882.
|WHAT:
|
TMX Group Limited Q3 2019 financial results analyst conference call
|WHO:
|
Lou Eccleston, CEO, TMX Group
|WHEN:
|
Friday, November 8, 2019, 8:00 a.m. EST
|HOW:
|
Phone numbers for the live call are 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191.
The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.