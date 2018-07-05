TMX Group Limited Announces Release Date For Q2 2018 Financial Results And Analyst Conference Call

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 in the evening of Wednesday, August 8, 2018. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
Phone numbers for the live call are 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056, pass code 3698153.
The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.