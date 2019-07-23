TMX Group Hosts Eighth Annual Charity Golf Tournament - Remote Market Close Ceremony To Be Held At University Golf Club In Vancouver

Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange are proud to host the eighth annual TMX Charity Golf Classic today at Vancouver's University Golf Club. The tournament has raised over $500,000 for a number of charities since its inception.
"TMX is committed to giving back to charities in our local communities, as well as those making a difference around the world," said Brady Fletcher, Managing Director and Head of TSX Venture Exchange. "We are grateful to our clients who generously support the TMX Charity Golf Classic each year."
The TMX team will join representatives from the charitable organizations and members of the Vancouver business community to close the market this afternoon at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET from the 1st tee box.
The proceeds raised from the event will benefit the Cerebral Palsy Association of British Columbia and Room to Read.
For more information, please visit www.tmxgolf.com.