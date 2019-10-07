TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2019.
TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in September 2019, compared with nine in the previous month and 17 in September 2018. The new listings were 12 exchange traded funds, one life sciences companies and one financial services company. Total financings raised in September 2019 increased 17% from the previous month, but were down 23% compared to September 2018. The total number of financings in September 2019 was 37, compared with 47 the previous month and 45 in September 2018.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed three new issuers in September 2019, compared with 10 in the previous month and 15 in September 2018. The new listings were two capital pool companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in September 2019 decreased 16% compared to the previous month, but were up 43% compared to September 2018. There were 117 financings in September 2019, compared with 125 in the previous month and 95 in September 2018.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Related Document:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – September 2019