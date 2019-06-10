TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – May 2019

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for May 2019.
TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in May 2019, compared with three in the previous month and 23 in May 2018. The new listings were 10 exchange traded funds, two life sciences companies, one mining company and one real estate company. Total financings raised in May 2019 decreased 14% from the previous month, and were down 25% compared to May 2018. The total number of financings in May 2019 was 42, compared with 33 the previous month and 65 in May 2018.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed nine new issuers in May 2019, compared with 10 the previous month and 13 in May 2018. The new listings were seven capital pool companies, one mining company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in May 2019 decreased 22% compared to the previous month, and were down 48% compared to May 2018. There were 126 financings in May 2019, compared with 133 in the previous month and 117 in May 2018.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
