TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2019v

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2019.
TSX welcomed six new issuers in June 2019, compared with 14 in the previous month and nine in June 2018. The new listings were three exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund, one technology company and one mining company. Total financings raised in June 2019 increased 109% from the previous month, but were down 36% compared to June 2018. The total number of financings in June 2019 was 50, compared with 42 the previous month and 57 in June 2018.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in June 2019, compared with nine the previous month and 15 in June 2018. The new listings were four capital pool companies, two mining companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in June 2019 decreased 16% compared to the previous month, and were down 65% compared to June 2018. There were 113 financings in June 2019, compared with 126 in the previous month and 138 in June 2018.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Related Document:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – June 2019