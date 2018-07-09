TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – June 2018

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2018.
TSX welcomed nine new issuers in June 2018, compared with 23 in the previous month and 15 in June 2017. The new listings included three exchange traded funds, two closed end funds, two mining companies, one life sciences company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in June 2018 increased 145% from the previous month, and were up 64% compared to June 2017. The total number of financings in June 2018 was 57, compared with 65 the previous month and 60 in June 2017.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 15 new issuers in June 2018, compared with 13 the previous month and eight in June 2017. The new listings were eight capital pool companies, three mining companies, two financial services companies, one technology company and one real estate company. Total financings raised in June 2018 increased 26% compared to the previous month, and were up 8% compared to June 2017. There were 138 financings in June 2018, compared with 117 in the previous month and 138 in June 2017.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2018 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
