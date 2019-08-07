TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2019

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July, 2019.
TSX welcomed nine new issuers in July 2019, compared with six in the previous month and seven in July 2018. The new listings were seven exchange traded funds and two life sciences companies. Total financings raised in July 2019 decreased 54% from the previous month, but were up 7% compared to July 2018. The total number of financings in July 2019 was 38, compared with 50 the previous month and 34 in July 2018.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in July 2019, compared with seven the previous month and eight in July 2018. The new listings were six capital pool companies, two technology companies, one life sciences company and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in July 2019 decreased 11% compared to the previous month, and were down 55% compared to July 2018. There were 109 financings in July 2019, compared with 113 in the previous month and 113 in July 2018.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
