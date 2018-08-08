TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2018.
TSX welcomed seven new issuers in July 2018, compared with nine in the previous month and nine in July 2017. The new listings included two exchange traded funds, one consumer products & services company, one mining company, one real estate company, one life sciences company and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in July 2018 decreased 72% from the previous month, and were down 39% compared to July 2017. The total number of financings in July 2018 was 34, compared with 57 the previous month and 47 in July 2017.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in July 2018, compared with 15 the previous month and seven in July 2017. The new listings were five capital pool companies, one clean technology company, one mining company and one industrial products & services company. Total financings raised in July 2018 decreased 31% compared to the previous month, and were down 1% compared to July 2017. There were 113 financings in July 2018, compared with 138 in the previous month and 141 in July 2017.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2018 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Related Documents:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – July 2018