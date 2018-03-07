TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – February 2018

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for February 2018.
TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in February 2018, compared with 15 in the previous month and 12 in February 2017. The new listings included nine exchange traded funds and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in February 2018 decreased 24% from the previous month, and were down 46% compared to February 2017. The total number of financings in February 2018 was 38, compared with 63 the previous month and 56 in February 2017.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in February 2018, compared with nine the previous month and three in February 2017. The new listings were six capital pool companies and four mining companies. Total financings raised in February 2018 increased 19% compared to the previous month, and were up 181% compared to February 2017. There were 153 financings in February 2018, compared with 213 in the previous month and 130 in February 2017.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2018 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
