TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – December 2017

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2017.
Total financings raised on TSX in December 2017 increased 94% from the previous month, and were up 29% compared to December 2016. The total number of financings in December 2017 was 77, compared with 65 the previous month and 76 in December 2016. TSX welcomed five new issuers in December 2017, compared with 14 in the previous month and eight in December 2016. The new listings included two exchange traded funds, one industrial products company, one technology company and one mining company.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for Toronto Stock Exchange, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
Total financings raised on TSXV in December 2017 decreased 10% compared to the previous month, but were up 3% compared to December 2016. There were 171 financings in December 2017, compared with 141 in the previous month and 135 in December 2016. TSXV welcomed six new issuers in December 2017, compared with 12 the previous month and two in December 2016. The new listings were three mining companies, two technology companies and one life sciences company.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2017 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
