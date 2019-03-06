TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics – February 2019

TMX Group Limited today announced February 2019 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).
In February 2019, MX achieved a new overall daily volume record of 1, 296,494 contracts. The Five-Year Government of Canada Bond Futures (CGF) achieved a new daily volume record with 22,075 contracts, and a new open interest record of 36,389 contracts.
