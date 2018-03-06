TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics – February 2018

TMX Group Limited today announced February 2018 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).
MX reached a new daily volume record for Ten-Year Government of Canada Bond Futures (CGB) with 809,291 contracts on February 22, 2018, as well as a new daily volume record for Options on Ten-Year Government of Canada Bond Futures (OGB) with 4,068 contracts on February 27, 2018.
A new CGB open interest record was reached with 893,586 contracts on February 22, 2018.
Click here for full details.