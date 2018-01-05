 Skip to main Content
TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics – December 2017

Date 05/01/2018

TMX Group Limited today announced December 2017 trading statistics for its marketplaces – Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha) and Montréal Exchange (MX).

MX achieved two new volume records for the S&P/TSX 60 Index^ Standard Futures (SXF) – a monthly record of 959,682 contracts traded, as well as a daily record of 211,811 reached on December 11, 2017. A new monthly open interest record for SXF was also achieved with 446,494 contracts on December 12, 2017.

Several of MX's key products set yearly volume records of contracts traded, including:

  • The Three-Month Canadian Bankers' Acceptance Futures (BAX) reached 28,962,355 contracts
  • The Ten-Year Government of Canada Bond Futures (CGB) reached 23,946,703 contracts
  • The Five-Year Government of Bond Futures (CGF) reached 358,078 contracts
  • SXF reached 6,144,651 contracts
  • The Options on Three-Month Canadian Bankers' Acceptance Futures (OBX) reached 801,051 contracts

