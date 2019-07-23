Titan Cement International Lists On Euronext Brussels And Euronext Paris

Titan Cement International, a multiregional cement and building materials producer, began trading today on Euronext Brussels and Paris (Compartment A), following the successful completion of an exchange tender offer. The voluntary tender offer submitted by Titan Cement International S.A., pertained to the exchange of all ordinary and preference shares issued by Titan Cement company S.A. with new shares of Titan Cement International S.A.
Titan Cement International, a Belgian société anonyme with statutory seat in Brussels, is the parent company of Titan Cement Group, a multiregional cement and building materials producer. Titan’s business activities cover the production, transportation and distribution of cement, concrete, aggregates, fly ash, mortars and other building materials.
Tracing its history back to 1902, when it started operating in Greece, Titan has expanded to become a global company. The Group is operating cement plants in 10 countries (USA, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Egypt, Turkey and Brazil), with an annual capacity of 27 million metric tons of cement and cementitious materials, and has presence in many more. The Group employs about 5,500 people worldwide.
By actively participating in global collaborations and international organizations Titan aims to address global sustainability challenges, under the framework of the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. It is a participant of the UN Global Compact (UNGC) and an active member of CSR Europe, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA).
Dimitri Papalexopoulos, Chairman of the Group Executive Committee of Titan Cement International, said“"The Euronext listing marks an important milestone in Titan’s 117 years’ path, fully reflecting its international orientation and footprint. I would like to thank all our existing and new shareholders for their trust in our vision to grow combining an entrepreneurial spirit and operational excellence with respect for people, society and the environment. With their support, we are now setting solid foundations to continue our future growth across geographies and further improve our performance.”
To mark Titan’s first trading day on Euronext, Dimitri Papalexopoulos, Chairman of the Group Executive Committee of Titan Cement International, rang the opening bell in Brussels before closing the markets in Paris later today.