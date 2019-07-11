TISE Announces New NED Of Regulatory Arm

The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has announced Adrienne Muir as a new Non-Executive Director of its regulatory arm, The International Stock Exchange Authority Limited (TISEA).
Mrs Muir was appointed to the Board of TISEA on Wednesday 26 June and she will combine this position with her role as Chief Operating Officer of VoxSmart Limited, a provider of mobile surveillance technology in financial services.
Mark Tubby, Chairman of TISEA, said: “I am delighted to welcome Adrienne to the Board of TISEA. She brings significant experience in financial markets infrastructure, change management and organisational development, which will be hugely valuable in further developing the company as an operator and regulator of a leading international exchange.”
Mrs Muir has over 20 years’ market experience working for exchanges and financial technology firms in both New Zealand and the UK. Her work has covered business operations and organisational development with an emphasis on markets infrastructure, corporate governance, business development, technical delivery and people management. She has held a number of senior positions globally at LIFFE, the New Zealand Exchange (NZX), Trayport Ltd and the London Stock Exchange (CurveGlobal).
Mrs Muir said: “I am delighted to be joining TISEA at a time of successful development and growth for the company and significant technological changes in the wider markets. Exchanges have been a large part of my career and I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and our teams, our members and all our stakeholders to further enhance the offering of TISE.”
Mrs Muir holds a Post-Graduate Certificate in the Psychology of Organisational Development and Change from Bedfordshire University and is a founding Director and Chair of Women in Listed Derivatives (WILD UK), which was launched in 2009 with the goal of highlighting industry role models and encouraging career advancement for women in listed and OTC derivatives.
Jon Moulton, Chairman of TISEA’s parent company, The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (TISEG), said: “I am pleased to welcome Adrienne to the group. Her experience of exchanges and financial markets technology will be a significant asset as we seek to further develop and grow the business in 2019 and beyond.”
The TISEA Board now comprises Mr Tubby and Mrs Muir, as well as Executive Directors Mark Nicol (Managing Director), Jonathan Richards and Robbie Andrade.