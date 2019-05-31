Tilman Lueder Head of Securities Markets at European Commission will provide a keynote presentation at the 2nd Annual ETFs Global Markets Roundtable on June12, 2019, at The Waldorf Hilton, in London from 8am – 5pm. Register to attend the event to explore and discuss the latest trends in ETFs.
The conference is free for most on the buyside (DFMs, IFAs, asset managers, asset owners) and qualified press, will include industry leaders from ETF issuers, market makers, exchanges, law firms and others. Panels will examine the latest regulatory developments, how ETFs are being used by Financial Advisors, DFMs, and institutional investors, trading via RFQ platforms and algos, market structure issues and the active/passive debate. The full program and registration information can be found here:
Speakers will include:
- Keynote: Tilman Lueder, Head of the Securities Markets Unit in DG FISMA
- Fireside Chat: Dan Draper, Managing Director and Global Head of Exchange Traded Funds, Unit Investment Trusts and Closed-End Funds at Invesco Ltd.
- Kevin Gopaul, Global Head of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), CEO & Country Head - Canada for BMO Global Asset Management U.S.
- Rory Tobin, EVP, Chairman of SSGA EMEA, Head of Global SPDR Business
- Shaun Baskett, Director, Index Sales, Cboe Europe
- John Adu, Executive Director, Co-Head of ETF Distribution, International ETF Team, Beta Strategies, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
- Ari Burstein, President, Capital Markets Strategies
- Xiaolin Chen, Head of International, KraneShares
- Annacarla Dellepiane, Head of ETF Capital Markets, EMEA Legal & General Investment Management
- Tom Digby, Head of EMEA ETF Client Trading, Invesco
- Anna Driggs, Director & Associate Chief Counsel, Global Funds Policy, Investment Company Institute/ICI Global
- Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner and Founder, ETFGI
- Ivan Gilmore is Head of Exchange Traded Products & Global Product Development at London Stock Exchange Plc.
- Ben Grouse, Vice President, COO & Strategy - ETF & Index Investments, BlackRock
- Paolo Giulianini, Managing Director, Head of ETF Trading & Market Making Markets, Unicredit
- Jamie Hartley, Vice President | Xtrackers ETP Capital Markets, DWS
- Panayiotis Lemonidis, Managing Director, Equities, Goldman Sachs
- Thomas Merz, Head of Distribution, Europe, Ex-UK, Vanguard Investments
- Isabell Moessler, ETF Business Development Manager, Markets & Global Sales, Euronext
- Dan Morrissey, Partner, William Fry
- Tara O'Reilly, Partner, Arthur Cox
- Adriano Pace, Manging Director, Head of Equities, Tradeweb
- Frank Spiteri, Head of European Distribution, WisdomTree
- Jason Xavier, Head EMEA ETF Capital Markets, Franklin Templeton
The 2nd annual ETFs Global Markets Roundtable in Toronto will be on September 24, 2019, Vantage Venues, Toronto and2nd annual ETFs Global Markets Roundtable in Hong Kong will be in Oct 2019. The draft agendas are further information on all events are available on the event website www.etfsglobalmarkets.com