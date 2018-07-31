Thomson Reuters Selects CryptoCompare For Cryptocurrency Data - CryptoCompare Adds Order Book And Trade Data For 50 Cryptocurrencies To Thomson Reuters Eikon

CryptoCompare, the global cryptocurrency market data aggregator, has entered into a strategic partnership with Thomson Reuters, the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets. Under the agreement, CryptoCompare will integrate order book and trade data for 50 coins, sourced from a wide variety of trusted exchanges, into Thomson Reuters financial desktop platform Eikon, providing institutional investors with reliable insight into the crypto asset market as a whole.
Thomson Reuters Eikon is a powerful and intuitive next-generation solution for consuming real-time and historical data, enabling financial markets transactions and connecting with the financial markets community. Its award-winning news, analytics and data visualization tools help its users make more efficient trading and investment decisions across asset classes and instruments including commodities, derivatives, equities, fixed income and foreign exchange. Eikon is an open platform, customizable to the individual needs of a financial professional or institution.
Adding CryptoCompare’s data to the Eikon platform will allow trading professionals and investors to gain a comprehensive view of the cryptocurrencies market and of market participant behaviour, enabling them to predict price movements with a high degree of probability. Eikon users will be able to see data for actively trading coins, allowing them to identify the specific buy and sell opportunities, expand their digital asset portfolios and make profitable investment decisions.
CryptoCompare provides real-time, high-quality and reliable market and pricing data on 5,000+ coins and 200,000+ currency pairs globally, bridging the gap between the crypto asset and traditional financial markets. Acting as gatekeeper for reliable, accurate and clean data, CryptoCompare adheres to rigorous standards to safeguard data integrity, normalising global data sources to ensure consistency and confidence in the market.
By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating different datasets in the cryptocurrency price, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive overview of the market and a fundamental value matrix. At a granular level, CryptoCompare produces cryptocurrency trade data, order book data, block explorer data and social data.
Charles Hayter, CEO and Founder of CryptoCompare, said: “As the digital asset markets mature, we see a fast-growing demand from the institutional investor community for comprehensive, real-time and global market data, which can be trusted as the basis for investment decisions. We are excited to enter into this partnership with Thomson Reuters; we have always sought to provide transparency to this market and this partnership provides a great opportunity for the institutional investor community to access not only our data, but also to benefit from our experience and insight.”
Sam Chadwick, Director of Strategy in Innovation and Blockchain at Thomson Reuters, said: “Despite the decline in the price of many of the leading cryptocurrencies during 2018, we continue to see increasing demand from our customers for pricing coverage of the major names. We have been engaged with CryptoCompare since their involvement in our blockchain hackathon in September 2016, and continue to be very impressed by their approach to coverage of these challenging markets. This partnership puts pricing data for this emerging market alongside other asset classes, giving our customers a more comprehensive trading view in Eikon.”