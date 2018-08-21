Thomson Reuters Provides QUICK Market Commentary Services Through Eikon For Global Customers - QUICK Offers Equity And Derivatives Commentary In Japanese - Auto Translation Functions Available For Japan Focused Investors

Thomson Reuters today announced that it is providing paid market commentary services on Japanese equity and derivatives through a new collaboration with Japanese financial information firm, QUICK. The services are available now to global clients outside of Japan using Thomson Reuters Eikon.
QUICK 's equity commentary provides content for Japanese stock market participants from a variety of views. It features immediate performance reports such as the reaction to stock prices focusing on the difference between market consensus and actual results of earning announcements. In addition, QUICK offers a wide range of commentary services such as market analysis based on its original view point as well as US stock market reports which may affect the Japanese market.
Derivatives commentary provides breaking news on markets and real-time market participants' voices for stock index futures and options trading plus Japanese government bonds and fixed income trading. Analysis of stock index futures is also popular. QUICK also distributes breaking financial news such as bond auctions. It focuses on the monetary policy of Bank of Japan and other key monetary authorities, delivering their decisions promptly.
Thomson Reuters Eikon is a powerful and intuitive next-generation solution for consuming real-time and historical data, enabling financial markets transactions and connecting with the financial markets community. Its award-winning news, analytics and data visualization tools help its users make more efficient trading and investment decisions across all asset classes and instruments. Eikon is an open platform, customizable to the individual needs of a financial professional or institution.
With content from QUICK’s commentary services, Eikon users can gain deep insight into Japanese markets using automated translation functions, gaining easy access to market information.
Eikon users can translate QUICK’s commentary services using automated translation functions into more than 100 languages. Japan stock focused investors can enjoy in multi-language capabilities available to Eikon users across the globe.
Mr. Katsuyoshi Kondo, President and CEO at QUICK says, “QUICK’s equity and derivatives commentary is highly valued among Japan’s domestic market players and we aim to deliver it worldwide through various outlets. I believe it is quite significant that we are able to provide this service in a timely manner to major global financial institutions through Eikon.”
Debra Walton, Global Managing Director, Customer Proposition, Financial & Risk at Thomson Reuters, said, “Thomson Reuters focus is to provide the data and intelligence that enables investors around the world to make smarter decisions. The addition of QUICK’s market insight and commentary to Eikon is a game-changer globally and we are excited to deliver QUICK’s services through this initiative.”