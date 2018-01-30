Thomson Reuters In Advanced Talks To Sell Financial And Risk Business To Blackstone

Thomson Reuters said in a statement issued late on Monday that “it is in advanced discussions with Blackstone regarding a potential partnership in its F&R business.” According to an entry on a website popular with current and former Reuters staff, Thomson Reuters is in advanced discussions with the US private equity buyout firm to sell a majority stake in its financial and risk business.
The Thomson Reuters board is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss Blackstone’s USD17 cash offer for the business, which supplies news, data and analytics to banks and investment houses. F&R has annual sales of USD6.1 billion and contributes more than half of Thomson Reuters’ annual revenues.