Thomson Reuters Boosts U.S. Treasury And Interest Rate Swaps Pricing Solutions Through Collaboration With Dealerweb And ICAP - As The Definitive Source For USD Interest Rate Swaps, RCM 19901 Optimizes Price Discovery And Management Of Global Interest Rate Risk

Thomson Reuters has enhanced its Reuters Capital Markets 19901 (RCM19901) service with pricing sourced through Dealerweb and ICAP, providing its fixed income trading clients with a market-leading global rates offering to further enable their trading decisions. This is the first time that Tradeweb’s Dealerweb pricing will be available to the market, delivering robust pricing from leading market makers for the RCM 19901 service. Through this collaboration, Thomson Reuters trading clients will continue to have the same level of access to high quality data.
RCM 19901 enables clients to make effective evaluations using an extensive source of prices that assists with both portfolio and inventory management, along with trading opportunities. RCM 19901 offers comprehensive US Treasury data from Dealerweb’s low latency central limit order book (CLOB), and USD interest rate swap and multi-currency information sourced from ICAP, a market leader in interest rate swaps data. This allows users to retrieve up-to-date pricing, reference, and valuation data, when and how they need it. Through the exclusive Dealerweb US Treasury data combined with Thomson Reuters existing OTC sources, Thomson Reuters offers the most comprehensive source for inter-bank data in the market. RCM 19901 data can be licensed for use in multiple formats for various functions including real-time individual desktop use, including through Thomson Reuters flagship financial desktop product Eikon, as well as real-time enterprise feeds or intraday snap shots.
“All US Treasury order books carry the same level of pricing regardless of volumes in US Treasury Actives, however it is the US Treasury pricing combined with the swap spreads that are most critical for the industry to determine fair value in the rates market,” said Jamie Grant, global head of Fixed Income and Enterprise Market Data, Thomson Reuters .“We are committed to offering our customers the broadest range of data solutions to drive their business performance. Our clients will continue to have access to the same level of service and high quality data with leading US Dollar swaps data from ICAP and now exclusive Dealerweb US Treasury data.”
Dealerweb is the wholesale and inter-dealer trading division of Tradeweb Markets, providing trading solutions for market participants that range from anonymous, electronic order books, to voice trading and processing.
“We look forward to providing on-the-run U.S. Treasury data from our Dealerweb U.S. Treasury marketplace to the Thomson Reuters RCM 19901 pricing service, a longstanding source of pricing information to the industry,” said Brian McElligott, Head of Data Strategy at Tradeweb Markets. “Dealerweb leverages advanced Tradeweb Markets technology to serve as an accurate source for real-time price intelligence for the leading participants in the wholesale U.S. Treasury market.”
“We are pleased to be renewing and extending our relationship with Thomson Reuters to assist in providing high quality, independent financial information to our collective customer base,” said Eric Sinclair, CEO of Data & Analytics at TP ICAP. “ICAP Information is a major source of data for the global OTC markets. This is an important relationship as it continues the long-standing presence of ICAP’s swap data on 19901, which is a pivotal page in U.S. fixed income markets.”
Thomson Reuters provides the trading community with a full suite of data products and other capabilities to integrate high value content from OTC-traded markets directly into front-, middle-, and back office workflows. Solutions include Thomson Reuters’ flagship desktop product Eikon, and Elektron Real Time low latency real time feed.