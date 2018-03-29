Thomson Reuters Boosts Investment Portfolio Risk Analytics Capabilities On Eikon With Addition Of MSCI RiskMetrics - MSCI RiskMetrics Now Available On Eikon And Fully Integrated With Eikon Buy-Side Capabilities

Thomson Reuters has enhanced its investment portfolio risk management solutions on its financial flagship desktop product, Eikon, through an agreement with MSCI. MSCI RiskMetrics® is now integrated within the Eikon platform, giving investment professionals access to market-leading, multi-asset class risk analytics alongside Eikon’s capabilities for portfolio analytics, market monitoring and idea generation, powered by Thomson Reuters data and news.
These capabilities are designed to assist investment professionals using Eikon to track market movements and monitor its effect on portfolios, while aligning portfolios with investment objectives and policy statements. Portfolio managers can stress test portfolios and perform scenario analysis on-the-fly to help ensure they understand the risk to their portfolios as a result of market moves and are in compliance with their investment guidelines.
Eikon users can now construct portfolios and monitor portfolio risk, all on the Eikon platform. These capabilities are available for the most popular asset classes. A Monte Carlo simulation feature is also available as an add-on.
“As the investment landscape grows more complex, so does the need for insights that make a measurable difference for our customers. Integrating MSCI RiskMetrics into Eikon furthers our strategy to deliver market-leading investment process solutions through collaboration with specialist partners,” said Mahesh Narayan, head of portfolio management and research, Thomson Reuters. “Combining industry-leading, multi asset risk analysis within existing applications can allow the Eikon user to quickly understand areas of potential downside and manage risk on their portfolios.”
Thomson Reuters Eikon is a powerful and intuitive next-generation solution for consuming real-time and historical data, enabling financial markets transactions and connecting with the financial markets community. Its award-winning news, analytics and data visualization tools help its users make more efficient trading and investment decisions across asset classes and instruments including commodities, derivatives, equities, fixed income and foreign exchange. Eikon is an open platform, customizable to the individual needs of a financial professional or institution.