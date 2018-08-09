Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards 2018: Winners Of U.S. Awards Announced

- Goldman Sachs recognized as the top brokerage firm; Truls Olsen (Fearnley Securities) and Toshiya Hari (Goldman Sachs) take top individual awards for the second consecutive year
Thomson Reuters announced the winners of the 2018 Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards for the U.S. This is the thirteenth year that the awards have been presented to the top ranking stock analysts and brokerage firms across in the U.S.
The Awards, based on objective Thomson Reuters StarMine sell-side securities analysts’ ratings, measure the performance of analysts against the industry excess returns of their buy/sell recommendations and the accuracy of their earnings estimates. The 2018 awards recognise the sell-side securities analysts who have shown outstanding performance as either Stock Pickers during the 2017 calendar year, and/or Earnings Estimators during the fiscal quarter periods reported between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.
Most Award-Winning Brokers
Rank Broker 1 Goldman Sachs 2 Wells Fargo Securities 3 Citi Research
Overall Stock Picker
Rank Analyst Broker 1 Truls Olsen Fearnley Securities
Overall Earnings Estimator
Rank Analyst Broker 1 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs
“The awards celebrate the skill of the analysts whose recommendations and estimates produced the best results for their clients,” said David Austin, Global Head of Analyst Performance Attribution. “We congratulate all of the analysts on providing educated research and yielding strong returns from their coverage.
Analysts are awarded prizes in three main categories: stock recommendation performance relative to specific industry benchmarks (“Stock Pickers”), accuracy in forecasting earnings as compared with peers (“Earnings Estimators”) and brokerage firms whose analysts win the most awards (“Most Award-Winning Brokers”).
Please click here for the complete winners’ list, including industry sector winners, and the awards methodology.