MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports March 2019 as the third-best March in MGEX history with a total volume of 163,316 contracts traded.
Total electronic volume for March is 144,487 contracts. Options volume is reported at 2,840 contracts. As of market close on Friday, open interest was reported at 66,948 contracts, which is 8% higher than of February 2019.
