ThinkMarkets Extends £1,000,000 Insurance To Elective Professional Traders

Leading technology-focused brokerage, ThinkMarkets, a specialist in Forex, CFDs and cryptocurrency derivatives trading, is proud to announce that it is extending its £1 million insurance cover to include elective professional traders.
Regulated by the UK’s financial watchdog, the FCA, since 2015, and under the supervision of ASIC in Australia, ThinkMarkets is not only overseen by some of the world’s most-trusted financial regulatory bodies, but also goes a step further to ensure high security of client funds.
ThinkMarkets has been offering above-industry standard security of funds to retail traders through an exclusive £1 million insurance scheme since 2015. This additional insurance offers traders financial security on top of the £50,000 compensation provided by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which is a last resort for traders of FCA regulated brokers in case the broker becomes insolvent.
Investor protection has been a key component of regulatory rulings and legislation since the 2008 financial crisis, notably under MiFID II and most recently - ESMA, the European financial services regulators’ reforms for the Retail CFD trading market. ThinkMarkets’ board welcomes the new measures that are expected to evolve the current business environment and strengthen the overall perception and offering of margin trading products.
The insurance scheme is underwritten by one of the world’s most reputable insurance providers, Lloyds of London and comes at no additional cost to the ThinkMarkets traders.
Nauman Anees, CEO of ThinkMarkets, commented: “Providing traders the safest experience in the market has been our number one priority from day one. Following the new ESMA regulation, security of funds becomes even more fundamental to professional traders. Our promise to the professional trding community is to continue to offer a safe trading environment tailored to their needs.”