These Were The Most Traded Equities On Xetra In 2017 - Deutsche Börse's Cash Markets Record Second Highest Trading Volumes Since 2012 - Four Deutsche Börse Venture Network Start-Ups Have Been Listed On The Stock Exchange So Far

The shares of Siemens, Covestro, Rocket Internet and Wirecard were the most traded securities in the German benchmark indices DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX, as announced by Deutsche Börse today when publishing its cash market trading volume figures for 2017. The trading venues Xetra, Börse Frankfurt and Tradegate Exchange recorded an aggregate order book turnover of €1.47 trillion in 2017, an increase of 6.5 per cent over 2016 (€1.38 trillion) and the second strongest year since 2012.
The share with the highest order book turnover on Xetra in 2017 was Siemens AG with €60.5 billion, followed by Daimler AG with €59.2 billion and Deutsche Bank AG with €56.3 billion. Covestro AG topped the MDAX stock index at €10.0 billion, while Rocket Internet SE led the SDAX with €2.1 billion, and Wirecard AG headed the TecDAX with a total of €8.7 billion in order book turnover.
Sixteen companies were newly listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the past year, including eleven new issues, one private placement, one spin-off and three admissions. Total issue volume stood at €2.74 billion. Four of the eleven companies chose the Scale segment for small and medium-sized enterprises launched in March 2017 for their exchange listing.
In the pre-IPO area, start-ups from the Deutsche Börse Venture Network have since completed 57 financing rounds with a total volume of US$1.56 billion – around half a billion more than at the end of 2016. Four network start-ups have meanwhile been listed on the stock exchange.
Deutsche Börse Venture Network now comprises a total of 175 start-ups and 300 international investors. Around half of its investors come from the USA, Asia, the UK and other countries in Europe. Foreign start-ups now number 31. The network's offering includes an online platform, executive training sessions and exclusive investor talks where individual entrepreneurs meet with selected investors in places such as Silicon Valley, New York, London, Frankfurt and Monaco.
You can find the December 2017 turnover in the table below.
|
Monthly Cash market order book statistics:
|
|
12/2017
|
12/2016
|
Total cash market order book turnover
|
118.0
|
116.2
|
|
|
|
By trading venue (in euro billions):
|
|
|
|
107.1
|
104.6
|
|
3.6
|
4.2
|
|
7.4
|
7.5
|
|
|
|
By security type (in euro billions):
|
|
|
|
103.7
|
99.2
|
|
12.5
|
14.8
|
|
1.0
|
1.4
|
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
Xetra trading:
|
|
|
|
18.5
|
20.2
|
|
5.6
|
5.0