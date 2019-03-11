TheCityUK Responds To New Financial Report On Brexit And The City

A think tank, New Financial, has published a report examining the impact of Brexit on the City and the wider banking and finance industry.
Responding to the report findings, Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer, TheCityUK, said:
New Financial is right to raise awareness of the impact the current Brexit situation is having on the UK as an international financial centre, as well as to the broader European ecosystem. The industry has taken every action it can to look after customers and clients. However, some technical issues are out of our hands and it is vital that politicians say ‘no to no-deal’ if we are to minimise the potential negative impacts to both the UK and the EU.”