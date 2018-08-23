TheCityUK: Financial Services In The UK Well-Advanced On Brexit Preparation

TheCityUK has responded to the UK government’s Brexit contingency paper for financial services.
Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer, TheCityUK, said,
Financial services companies are focused on continuing to serve their customers, whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.
“Today’s paper summarises the prudent and pragmatic actions the UK government is taking to help minimise the risk of potential disruption. We urge the European Commission and EU Member States to put their own contingencies in place as soon as possible.
“Top of the list of pressing issues is the need to address the unresolved issue of contract continuity. Neither the industry nor the UK can fix this alone. This is a practical issue that impacts customers and clients. It is time for EU authorities to tackle it in that spirit.”
A full briefing on the issue of contract continuity is available on TheCityUK website.