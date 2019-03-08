TheCityUK Celebrates International Women's Day 2019

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity, raising awareness of and reinforcing commitment to diversity and inclusion.
TheCityUK is already a signatory of the Women in Finance Charter. TheCityUK has committed to maintaining at least a 40/60% female/male ratio across senior management positions. TheCityUK will continue to publish progress on delivering on its Charter commitments in future Annual Reports, and on TheCityUK website.
Why not read Anjalika Bardalai’s - TheCityUK's Chief Economist & Head of Research- blog about gender balance in the financial sector: Financial-sector inclusiveness: women in employment.