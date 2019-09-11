The World Federation Of Exchanges Looks Ahead To Its 59th General Assembly & Annual Meeting In Singapore

The World Federation of Exchanges (“WFE”), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, will hold its 59th General Assembly & Annual Meeting in Singapore from 8-10 October 2019.
The annual event, this year hosted by Singapore Exchange (SGX), will see WFE members, affiliates, key stakeholders and guests from around the world meet to discuss topics including market fragmentation, market data, Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), embedding sustainability into exchange operations, market liquidity, and the future of capital raising.
Keynote speakers include: Dawn DeBerry Stump, Commissioner, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC); Masamichi Kono, Deputy Secretary-General, The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); and Dr Jeffrey Jaensubhakij, Group Chief Investment Officer, GIC.
Other speakers include: Boon Chye Loh, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Exchange; Dr. Urs Rüegsegger, Chairman, SIX Swiss Exchange; Edward Tilly, President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe); Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE); Antonio J. Zoido, Chairman, BME; Alex Matturri, Chief Executive Officer, S&P Dow Jones Indices; Deborah Ho, Country Head, Singapore, Head of SEA, BlackRock; Laura M. Cha, Chairman, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd; Sandy Frucher, Vice Chairman, Nasdaq; Peter Hiom, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Australian Securities Exchange (ASX); Feng Jiang, President, Shanghai Stock Exchange; John W. Pietrowicz, Chief Financial Officer, CME Group; Dr. James Zhan Director, Investment and Enterprise, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD); and Jan Boomaars, Group Chief Executive Officer, Optiver.
Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer, WFE said: “We are looking forward to holding our 59th General Assembly & Annual Meeting in Singapore. This unique, annual event is crucially important, as WFE members and stakeholders from all over the world gather to discuss the future of the industry and unite on the issues that matter to us. Indeed, the two-day conference will focus on the critical topics that form the strategic pillars of the WFE’s own policy and research work, such as market integrity, market data, and sustainability.
“During the conference we will also explore broader macro issues impacting the regions where our members and stakeholders are based; by taking this global and regional approach we can better understand capital markets around the world. We hope that over the two days we will be able to leverage each other’s expertise to suggest solutions and share best practice, and by doing so, shape the future direction of the industry.”
Boon Chye Loh, Chief Executive Officer, SGX said: “This is the first time the WFE General Assembly & Annual Meeting is taking place in Singapore and we are proud to host the annual event. Global markets are more connected than ever before, but also far more complex. Through a series of working sessions we will discuss the question of how we can foster a sustainable, growing financial ecosystem that meets the complex and changing needs of global market participants.”
“Sustainability is high on the agenda and we are pleased to announce this will be our first carbon-neutral event, providing the ideal platform to explore how we can achieve a more sustainable future together. Collaboration will be key and I believe to successfully navigate and address opportunities, trends and challenges, we must foster partnerships to build greater networks and ecosystems. We look forward to welcoming exchanges globally, their members and guests to Singapore.”
