The World Federation Of Exchanges Issues Call For Academic Papers For 2020 Clearing & Derivatives Conference

The World Federation of Exchanges ("WFE"), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, has issued a call for papers, ahead of its Clearing & Derivatives Conference in Malta, 26-27 March 2020.
The conference will bring together academics, policy-makers, WFE member CCPs and derivatives exchanges, and other industry stakeholders from around the world to discuss and input into research. Participants will also engage in a multi-jurisdictional exchange of ideas on the opportunities and challenges for the future of central and bilateral clearing in the light of regulatory reforms, market structure changes, and technological developments. The programme will comprise keynote speeches, expert panels and paper presentations.
The WFE has invited theoretical and empirical research in the following six areas:
- CCP default management processes
- Recovery and resolution
- Technological developments in clearing
- Market resilience
- Changes in market structure
- Model risk
Papers will be reviewed and selected by a Programme Committee led by the WFE’s new Head of Research, Dr Pedro Gurrola-Perez. He joins the WFE from the Bank of England, where he led the Financial Market Infrastructures (FMI) Directorate Research Team. Other members of the Programme Committee are Ron Berndsen (Tilburg University), Fernando Cerezetti (ICE Clear Europe), Samim Ghamami (University of California, Berkeley), Mike McClain (DTCC), Andreea Minca (Cornell University), David Murphy (Bank of England), Travis Nesmith (Federal Reserve Board), Martin Oehmke (London School of Economics), and Edward Scicluna (Ministry for Finance, Malta).
Successful papers will be presented for discussion and input at the WFE’s 37th IOMA Clearing & Derivatives Conference 2020.
To submit a paper, please click on this link for more information.
Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer, WFE said: “With the call for papers and subsequent industry discussion and input that forms part of the process of academic publication, we are ensuring WFE member CCPs and exchanges engage collaboratively with the brightest minds in academia. As an industry, from our genesis, we have sought to foster a resilient capital market ecosystem that also nurtures new ideas and new market structures. The WFE and its members believe that rigorous research based on sound empirical analysis should form the basis for all policy work.”
Pedro Gurrola-Perez, Head of Research, WFE commented: “We look forward to receiving interesting and ground-breaking research from the very best academics in the CCP field. We hope that both the academic community and the industry will be able to learn from, and apply in practical terms, some of the thinking and ideas that will be presented at IOMA 2020.”