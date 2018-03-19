The WFE Names Richard Metcalfe As Head Of Regulatory Affairs

The World Federation of Exchanges (“WFE”), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, is pleased to confirm the appointment of Richard Metcalfe as the Head of Regulatory Affairs for the WFE.
Richard joins following a consulting project at BNY Mellon, where he has been providing advice on the practical implementation of MiFID II and other pieces of legislation for the markets businesses of the bank. He represented the bank in external fora as well as liaising with the business, legal, compliance and IT functions. Prior to this, Richard set up his own consultancy to focus on the MiFID regime and wholesale markets.
Richard’s previous role was as Director of Regulatory Affairs at the Investment Association, where he developed the trade body’s regulatory and compliance analysis, and spearheaded its international lobbying on markets, investor protection and systemic risk.
Richard has also held a number of senior roles at the International Swaps & Derivatives Association (ISDA), most notably as Senior Regulatory Advisor & Deputy Head of EMEA, Head of Policy (Global), and co-head of the London office.
Richard, who starts today, reports to Nandini Sukumar, CEO of the WFE.
Nandini Sukumar, CEO, the WFE said: “We are delighted to welcome Richard to the team. Over his 30-year career in financial services, Richard has held a number of senior roles in the market infrastructure and regulatory space. His deep knowledge and expertise of global markets, coupled with a strong focus on CCPs and wider market structure issues, ensures he will evolve our regulatory affairs function and the work of our 10 subject-specific member working groups over the coming years.
“We thank Gavin Hill for his contribution to the WFE over the past two and a half years, and look forward to working with him in his new role in compliance at WFE member LME.”
Richard Metcalfe, Head of Regulatory Affairs, the WFE said: “This is a very exciting time to join the WFE as it expands its team and influence as the global voice for exchanges and CCPs. I’m thrilled to be part of such a dynamic and ambitious team, and look forward to being part of the WFE’s next phase of growth.”