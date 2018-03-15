 Skip to main Content
The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 15/03/2018

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from March 16, 2018:

Index codeCurrencyIndex NameDivisor
1 MICEXINDEXCF RUB MOEX Russia Index 4,311,697,556.9231
2 RTSI USD RTS Index 136,869,829.4871
3 RTSSTD RUB MICEX Blue Chip Index 525,958,106.3710
4 MCXSM RUB MICEX SMID Index 332,451,296.6813
5 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 7,076,170.7241
6 MICEXBMI RUB MICEX Broad Market Index 6,523,534,288.0397
7 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 203,212,695.6959
8 MICEXO&G RUB MICEX Oil and Gas Index 320,940,965.0974
9 RTSog USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 165,309,852.0697
10 MICEXPWR RUB MICEX Power Index 136,346,213.3044
11 RTSeu USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 53,782,046.9238
12 MICEXTLC RUB MICEX Telecommunication Index 230,358,562.6985
13 RTStl USD RTS Telecom Index 75,134,007.4377
14 MICEXM&M RUB MICEX Metals and Mining Index 177,827,615.0063
15 RTSmm USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 84,595,182.8160
16 MICEXFNL RUB MICEX Financials Index 38,125,264.5476
17 RTSfn USD RTS Finances Index 21,928,173.8987
18 MICEXCGS RUB MICEX Consumer Goods and Services Index 28,429,535.3350
19 RTScr USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 12,551,874.3639
20 MICEXCHM RUB MICEX Chemicals Index 7,246,147.4983
21 RTSch USD RTS Chemicals Index 6,948,607.8086
22 MICEXTRN RUB MICEX Transport Index 53,300,936.1777
23 RTStn USD RTS Transport Index 21,813,731.2248
24 MICEXINNOV RUB MICEX Innovation Index 3,893,710.0771
25 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 4,663,599,222.0033