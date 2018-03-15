The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from March 16, 2018:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|MICEXINDEXCF
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|4,311,697,556.9231
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|136,869,829.4871
|3
|RTSSTD
|RUB
|MICEX Blue Chip Index
|525,958,106.3710
|4
|MCXSM
|RUB
|MICEX SMID Index
|332,451,296.6813
|5
|RTSSM
|USD
|RTS SMID Index
|7,076,170.7241
|6
|MICEXBMI
|RUB
|MICEX Broad Market Index
|6,523,534,288.0397
|7
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|203,212,695.6959
|8
|MICEXO&G
|RUB
|MICEX Oil and Gas Index
|320,940,965.0974
|9
|RTSog
|USD
|RTS Oil & Gas Index
|165,309,852.0697
|10
|MICEXPWR
|RUB
|MICEX Power Index
|136,346,213.3044
|11
|RTSeu
|USD
|RTS Electric Utilities Index
|53,782,046.9238
|12
|MICEXTLC
|RUB
|MICEX Telecommunication Index
|230,358,562.6985
|13
|RTStl
|USD
|RTS Telecom Index
|75,134,007.4377
|14
|MICEXM&M
|RUB
|MICEX Metals and Mining Index
|177,827,615.0063
|15
|RTSmm
|USD
|RTS Metals & Mining Index
|84,595,182.8160
|16
|MICEXFNL
|RUB
|MICEX Financials Index
|38,125,264.5476
|17
|RTSfn
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|21,928,173.8987
|18
|MICEXCGS
|RUB
|MICEX Consumer Goods and Services Index
|28,429,535.3350
|19
|RTScr
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|12,551,874.3639
|20
|MICEXCHM
|RUB
|MICEX Chemicals Index
|7,246,147.4983
|21
|RTSch
|USD
|RTS Chemicals Index
|6,948,607.8086
|22
|MICEXTRN
|RUB
|MICEX Transport Index
|53,300,936.1777
|23
|RTStn
|USD
|RTS Transport Index
|21,813,731.2248
|24
|MICEXINNOV
|RUB
|MICEX Innovation Index
|3,893,710.0771
|25
|EPSI
|RUB
|Equity Subindex
|4,663,599,222.0033