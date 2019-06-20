The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from June 21, 2019:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|3 708 780 020.3223
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|117 730 912.7750
|3
|MOEXBC
|RUB
|MOEX Blue Chip Index
|444 767 310.6391
|4
|MCXSM
|RUB
|MOEX SMID Index
|88 307 436.0229
|5
|RTSSM
|USD
|RTS SMID Index
|1 879 609.1330
|6
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|6 274 347 577.2747
|7
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|195 450 353.8440
|8
|MOEXOG
|RUB
|MOEX Oil and Gas Index
|213 167 186.3079
|9
|RTSog
|USD
|RTS Oil & Gas Index
|109 797 875.2073
|10
|MOEXEU
|RUB
|MOEX Electric Utilities
|137 600 421.3040
|11
|RTSeu
|USD
|RTS Electric Utilities Index
|54 276 771.8732
|12
|MOEXTL
|RUB
|MOEX Telecommunication Index
|172 469 499.1262
|13
|RTStl
|USD
|RTS Telecom Index
|56 252 845.4698
|14
|MOEXMM
|RUB
|MOEX Metals and Mining Index
|169 563 875.4064
|15
|RTSmm
|USD
|RTS Metals & Mining Index
|80 664 001.6990
|16
|MOEXFN
|RUB
|MOEX Financials Index
|44 406 269.0460
|17
|RTSfn
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|25 540 764.1465
|18
|MOEXCN
|RUB
|MOEX Consumer Index
|32 759 089.0004
|19
|RTScr
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|14 463 408.0214
|20
|MOEXCH
|RUB
|MOEX Chemicals Index
|7 242 302.3089
|21
|RTSch
|USD
|RTS Chemicals Index
|6 944 920.5095
|22
|MOEXTN
|RUB
|MOEX Transportation Index
|45 169 449.4281
|23
|RTStn
|USD
|RTS Transport Index
|18 485 870.9819
|24
|MOEXINN
|RUB
|MOEX Innovation Index
|1 994 391.1537
|25
|EPSI
|RUB
|Equity Subindex
|3 780 152 931.6187