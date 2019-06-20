 Skip to main Content
The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 20/06/2019

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from June 21, 2019:

Index code Currency Index Name Divisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 3 708 780 020.3223
2 RTSI USD RTS Index 117 730 912.7750
3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 444 767 310.6391
4 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 88 307 436.0229
5 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 1 879 609.1330
6 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 6 274 347 577.2747
7 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 195 450 353.8440
8 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 213 167 186.3079
9 RTSog USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 109 797 875.2073
10 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 137 600 421.3040
11 RTSeu USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 54 276 771.8732
12 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 172 469 499.1262
13 RTStl USD RTS Telecom Index 56 252 845.4698
14 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 169 563 875.4064
15 RTSmm USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 80 664 001.6990
16 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 44 406 269.0460
17 RTSfn USD RTS Finances Index 25 540 764.1465
18 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 32 759 089.0004
19 RTScr USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 14 463 408.0214
20 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 7 242 302.3089
21 RTSch USD RTS Chemicals Index 6 944 920.5095
22 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 45 169 449.4281
23 RTStn USD RTS Transport Index 18 485 870.9819
24 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 1 994 391.1537
25 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 3 780 152 931.6187

 