The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from March 22, 2019:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|3 949 018 641,2732
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|125 357 008,6808
|3
|MOEXBC
|RUB
|MOEX Blue Chip Index
|478 425 543,9177
|4
|MCXSM
|RUB
|MOEX SMID Index
|221 086 720,7379
|5
|RTSSM
|USD
|RTS SMID Index
|4 705 794,1913
|6
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|6 594 599 000,8019
|7
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|205 426 411,6375
|8
|MOEXOG
|RUB
|MOEX Oil and Gas Index
|237 869 810,4873
|9
|RTSog
|USD
|RTS Oil & Gas Index
|122 521 670,5246
|10
|MOEXEU
|RUB
|MOEX Electric Utilities
|136 245 235,6940
|11
|RTSeu
|USD
|RTS Electric Utilities Index
|53 742 216,0957
|12
|MOEXTL
|RUB
|MOEX Telecommunication Index
|172 469 499,1262
|13
|RTStl
|USD
|RTS Telecom Index
|56 252 845,4698
|14
|MOEXMM
|RUB
|MOEX Metals and Mining Index
|172 755 994,0117
|15
|RTSmm
|USD
|RTS Metals & Mining Index
|82 182 538,9463
|16
|MOEXFN
|RUB
|MOEX Financials Index
|43 132 227,9027
|17
|RTSfn
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|24 807 985,0805
|18
|MOEXCN
|RUB
|MOEX Consumer Index
|35 306 456,8602
|19
|RTScr
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|15 588 091,9446
|20
|MOEXCH
|RUB
|MOEX Chemicals Index
|7 330 134,6415
|21
|RTSch
|USD
|RTS Chemicals Index
|7 029 146,2905
|22
|MOEXTN
|RUB
|MOEX Transportation Index
|45 502 741,7033
|23
|RTStn
|USD
|RTS Transport Index
|18 622 272,8659
|24
|MOEXINN
|RUB
|MOEX Innovation Index
|3 616 979,2340
|25
|EPSI
|RUB
|Equity Subindex
|4 045 931 364,8184