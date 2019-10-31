The SRI Conference: Former Mass. Governor And Bain Capital Double Impact Managing Director Deval Patrick To Address Largest Annual Meeting Of SRI/ESG/Impact Investors - Patrick To Speak To Gathering Of Sustainable Investing Pros Managing $12+ Trillion In Assets

The SRI Conference & Community announced today that former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, now a managing director at Bain Capital Double Impact, will participate as a main stage speaker at the Conference this November.
Prior to joining Bain Capital Double Impact, Patrick served as Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for eight years. As governor, Patrick was an early supporter of the use of impact and green bonds in Massachusetts in three areas: homelessness, juvenile justice and renewable energy. Under Patrick, Massachusetts joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) in a successful multistate effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants.
The landmark 30th SRI Conference will take place November 11-15, 2019 at The Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, CO. Governor Patrick’s address will focus on the power of impact investing to build companies that deliver both competitive financial returns and meaningful, measurable social and environmental good. Additional details regarding Governor Patrick’s presentation will be released as part of the official Conference agenda.
Bain Capital Double Impact employs a value-added approach to impact investing by building mission-driven companies, maximizing their financial potential and scaling their social and environmental impact. The Bain Capital Double Impact team focuses on three core themes: health and wellness, sustainability and education and workforce development. Since its founding in 2016, Double Impact has completed 11 platform investments.
Sustainability/SRI/ESG/impact investing has exploded in recent years: More than one out of every four dollars under professional management in the United States— upwards of $12.0 trillion — is invested according to various SRI strategies, up more than 38 percent from $8.7 trillion in 2016. Women, millennials and large-asset owners – like 401(k) and 403(b) plans, large pension plans, and prominent foundations and endowments – are leading the charge and SRI Conference attendees will learn how they can be part of this historic shift in the investment marketplace.
SRI CONFERENCE & COMMUNITY SPONSORS
The SRI Conference sponsors include: Aberdeen Standard Investments, Act Analytics, Advisor Partners, Allianz Global Investors, Appleseed Capital, Axiom, Brown Advisory, Calvert Impact Capital, Calvert Research and Management, Capital Good Fund, Capital Impact Partners, College for Financial Planning, Community Capital Management, Dell, Energy Income Partners, Entelligent, EQIS Capital Management, First Affirmative Financial Network, Folio Institutional, General Mills, Green Century Funds, Gurtin Municipal Bond Management, Hope Enterprise Corporation, Iroquois Valley Farms, Jantz Management, Kiva, Matthews Asia, Miller/Howard Investments, MSCI, Natixis Investment Managers, Open Invest, Parnassus, Pax World Funds, Praxis Mutual Funds, RBC Global Asset Management, Riskalyze, Sarasin Asset Management, Saturna Capital, Self Help Federal Credit Union, Shelton Capital, S&P Dow Jones Indices, TerraCycle, Thornburg Investment Management, Tides, Trillium Asset Management, Vanderbilt Financial Group, Vanguard, and Vert Asset Management.