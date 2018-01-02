The Spanish Stock Exchange Traded €651.4 Billion In 2017

- The trading volume in December reached €47.6 billion
- The ETF trading volume in 2017 totalled €4.4 billion
- The number of contracts registered in MEFF in 2017 was 44.6 million
- New issues on MARF in 2017 grew 74.1% to €3.9 billion
Equities
The equity trading volume on the Spanish Stock Exchange in 2017 totalled €651.4 billion, in line with that traded during the same period in 2016 (€652.9 billion). In December the trading volume reached €47.6 billion, up 3.4% from the preceding month of November.
The number of trades in 2017 reached 50.9 million, down 6.4% year on year. In December the number of trades was 3.3 million, down 17.9% from December 2016.
As for the ETF segment, the trading volume in 2017 totalled €4.4 billion while in December the trading volume was €299.5 million, down 23.3% from the same month in 2016. The total number of trades in ETFs in 2017 reached 98,381, of which 5,913 correspond to the last month of the year.
Activity on the Warrants and Certificates market during 2017 reached €462.9 million, of which €28.6 million correspond to the volume traded in December, down 25.8% from the preceding month of November. The number of warrant and certificate issues admitted to trading in 2017 totalled 5,661.
Futures and Options
The volume traded in 2017 in the Derivatives market of BME was 44.6 million contracts, representing an annual decrease of 1.7%. However, the open interest increased by 5.3% in the last year, reaching 8.1 million contracts.
The volume traded in Futures on the IBEX 35 in the last quarter of the year was 1.8 million contracts, 14.1% higher than that for the fourth quarter of 2016. In that same period, the volume traded in MiniIBEX 35 Futures was 488,715 contracts, 4.7% higher than the volume registered in the last quarter of the previous year. Trading in Options on the IBEX 35 was 556,850 contracts in December and 4.3 million at the end of the year, with increases of 42.1% and 33.6%, respectively, compared to 2016.
As for Equity Derivatives, the accumulated volume traded in Futures in 2017 totalled 11.7 million contracts, 23.3% higher than in 2016, while there were 20.3 million Options contracts traded, 11.3% lower than last year.
The open interest at the close of December 2017 in IBEX 35 Futures increased by 26.5%, by 43.9% in MiniIBEX Futures and by 78.6% in IBEX 35 Options. As regards Equity Derivatives, the open interest in Futures increased by 77.5% while it decreased by 7.8% in Stock Options with respect to the previous year.
Fixed Income
In December the trading volume on the SEND platform was €91.9 million, up 47.3% year-on-year. The trading volume in 2017 totalled €723.8 million (-7.3%). It is worth mentioning the number of trades recorded in December, 5,380, up 74.2% from a year earlier.
In December Public Debt traded on SENAF, the wholesale electronic Public Debt platform, reached €6.9 billion (-51%). The trading volume in 2017 reached €137.6 billion, down 21.3% from the same period a year earlier.
New issues admitted to trading on the Corporate Debt market in December came in at €17.8 billion, up 3.4% from a year earlier while they totaled €121.5 billion for the entire year 2017, down 6.6% year-on-year. Public Debt issues in December came in at €16.3 billion, up 18.2% year-on-year while the total volume for the year 2017 reached €233.6 billion (+5.8%).
The outstanding volume of Private Debt at the close of the month was €493.9 billion, down 3.2% year-on-year. The outstanding balance of Treasuries reached €918.7 billion (+6%).
New issues on MARF in December came in at €206 million, up 60% year-on-year while the figure for the year 2017 totalled €3.9 billion (+74.1%). The outstanding volume as at 31 December reached €2.2 billion, up 40.5% year-on-year.