The Spanish Stock Exchange Traded €46.5 Billion In February, Up 2.8% Year-On-Year

The Spanish Stock Exchange traded €46.5 billion in Equities in February, up 2.8% year-on-year. The number of trades in February came in at 4.4 million, up 15.5% from the same month a year earlier.
Trading of Financial Derivatives to the end of Februaryincreased 0.48% year-on year. The increase in trading was centred mainly in IBEX 35 derivatives, up 33.9%. The open interest in IBEX 35 Futures, Mini IBEX and IBEX 35 Options increased 7.4%, 61.5%, and 59.6% respectively.
As regards Fixed Income it is worth mentioning the volume of new private debt issues in AIAF in February, at €6.6 billion (+154%), due to the higher volume of securitisation and commercial paper.
Trading by type of asset:
|
Feb ´18
|
% vs Feb ´17
|
Year to date
|
% vs ´17
|
Equities (1)
|
- Shares
|
46,555
|
2.8%
|
97,418
|
-4.1%
|
Nº of trades
|
4,427
|
15.5%
|
8,660
|
11.8%
|
- Warrants
|
46
|
-0.6%
|
81
|
-11.8%
|
Nº of trades
|
9,2
|
-6.5%
|
16,9
|
-12.3%
|
- ETFs
|
401
|
41.8%
|
757
|
40.6%
|
Nº of trades
|
13,0
|
87.0%
|
22,4
|
52.2%
|
Financial Derivatives (2)
|
- Futures: IBEX 35
|
617
|
24.6%
|
1,138
|
14.7%
|
Mini IBEX
|
166
|
39.5%
|
289
|
22.2%
|
Shares
|
29
|
-90.2%
|
433
|
-30.3%
|
- Options: IBEX35
|
313
|
50.3%
|
724
|
26.2%
|
Shares
|
1,298
|
-6.4%
|
2,997
|
-4.4%
|
Fixed Income (4)
|
Traded Volume (3)
|
15,511
|
-3.9%
|
34,947
|
10.9%
|
New Issues
|
29,248
|
46.9%
|
76,619
|
2.7%
|
Outstanding Balance
|
1,467,344
|
6.0%
(1) By asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) Thousands of contracts
(3) Since implementation of MiFID II only trading on electronic platforms included
(4) In million euros
Historical statistics can be consulted through this link:
https://www,bolsasymercados,es/ing/Studies-Research/Statistics