 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?


The Spanish Stock Exchange Traded €46.5 Billion In February, Up 2.8% Year-On-Year

Date 01/03/2018

The Spanish Stock Exchange traded €46.5 billion in Equities in February, up 2.8% year-on-year. The number of trades in February came in at 4.4 million, up 15.5% from the same month a year earlier.

Trading of Financial Derivatives to the end of Februaryincreased 0.48% year-on year. The increase in trading was centred mainly in IBEX 35 derivatives, up 33.9%. The open interest in IBEX 35 Futures, Mini IBEX and IBEX 35 Options increased 7.4%, 61.5%, and 59.6% respectively.

As regards Fixed Income it is worth mentioning the volume of new private debt issues in AIAF in February, at €6.6 billion (+154%), due to the higher volume of securitisation and commercial paper.

 

Trading by type of asset:

 

Feb ´18

% vs Feb ´17

Year to date

% vs ´17

Equities (1)

        

-       Shares

46,555

2.8%

97,418

-4.1%

Nº of trades

4,427

15.5%

8,660

11.8%

-       Warrants

46

-0.6%

81

-11.8%

Nº of trades

9,2

-6.5%

16,9

-12.3%

-       ETFs

401

41.8%

757

40.6%

Nº of trades

13,0

87.0%

22,4

52.2%

Financial Derivatives (2)

        

-       Futures: IBEX 35

617

24.6%

1,138

14.7%

             Mini IBEX

166

39.5%

289

22.2%

             Shares

29

-90.2%

433

-30.3%

-       Options: IBEX35

313

50.3%

724

26.2%

              Shares

1,298

-6.4%

2,997

-4.4%

Fixed Income (4)

        

Traded Volume (3)

15,511

-3.9%

34,947

10.9%

New Issues

29,248

46.9%

76,619

2.7%

Outstanding Balance

1,467,344

6.0%

    

(1) By asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) Thousands of contracts

(3) Since implementation of  MiFID II only trading on electronic platforms included

(4) In million euros

Historical statistics can be consulted through this link:

https://www,bolsasymercados,es/ing/Studies-Research/Statistics