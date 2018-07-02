 Skip to main Content
The Spanish Exchange Traded €60.3 Billion In June

Date 02/07/2018

The Spanish Exchange traded €60.3 billion in Equities in June, down 8.6% from the preceding month. The number of trades in June reached 3.9 million, in line with May.

The number of Warrants and Certificates admitted to trading in June came in at 3,291, up 27% year on year.

Trading of Financial Derivatives in June increased 55.5% from the previous month. There was growth in stock futures (106.4%), stock options (64.5%) and IBEX 35 Options (7.7%). The overall open interest increased 0.12% compared to June 2017. Worth of note was the heavy trading in stock futures (+24.4%) and in IBEX 35 options (+61.2%)

In Fixed Income, it is worth mentioning the 37.7% year on year increase in trading volume in June, with year on year growth of 29.9% in the first half. The volume of new issues admitted to trading on MARF reached €3 billion at the end of the first half, which represents a 46.9% increase compared to the same period a year earlier. The outstanding balance in this market reaches €2.8 billion (+ 21.9%).

Trading by type of asset:

 

May

2018

June

2018

%June18/

May18

%June18/

June17

%Year to date

Equities (1)

          

-       Shares

66,002.5

60,332.4

-8.6%

-17.6%

-7.2%

Nº of trades

3,946.0

3,940.3

-0.1%

-17.5%

-12.4%

-       Warrants

33.9

31.0

-8.7%

-16.0%

-10.4%

-       ETFs

396.9

351.3

-11.5%

-6.6%

-15.4%

Financial Derivatives (2)

          

-       Futures: IBEX 35

608

531

-12.7%

5.1%

10%

             Mini IBEX

146

143

-2.7%

-7.1%

5.3%

             Shares

834

1,721

106.4%

-29.5%

-6.9%

-       Options:IBEX35

303

327

7.7%

-3.5%

11.5%

             Shares

1,476

2,429

64.5%

25.3%

-3.5%

Fixed Income (4)

          

Traded Volume (3)

21,687

17,632

-18.7%

37.7%

29.9%

New Issues

20,529

23,033

12.2%

-13.6%

-14.6%

Outstanding Balance

1,531,819

1,530,459

-0.1%

6.7%

6.7%

(1) By asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands

(2) Thousands of contracts

(3) Since implementation of MiFID II only trading on electronic platforms included

(4) In million euros

