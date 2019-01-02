The Spanish Exchange Traded €587.47 Bn In 2018

The Spanish Exchange traded 587.47 billion euros in Equities in 2018, having reported 38.7 billion euros in December – down 5.4% from November – and down 18.7% from the same month the previous year. The number of trades in December reached 3.1 million, 15.8% lower than in the previous month and 5.7% lower than in December 2017.
In the Warrants and Certificates segment, 41.3 million euros were traded in December 2018, 16.9% less than in the previous month and 44.6% more than in December 2017. The number of trades stands at 7,059, 11.5% less than in November and 12.4% more than in the same month the previous year. The number of issues admitted to trading in December amounts to 5,173, down 9% from the previous year.
In the ETF segment, 181.4 million euros were traded, 22.7% down from the previous month and 39.4% down year on year. The number of trades was 6,628, up 42.8% from November and up 12.1% year on year.
The Financial Derivatives marketclosed 2018 with a nominal traded volume of 683.2 billion euros. It reported a 1.2% increase in trading in the IBEX 35 Futures segment for the whole year, while IBEX 35 Options dropped 2.8%, after improving 16.6% in the last month of the year. Trading in derivative contracts linked to dividend risk-hedging recorded an increase of 63.1% for IBEX Impacto Dividendo Futures. Trading in Stock Options increased by 94.1% (+ 36.2% year-on-year) and ended the year in line with 2017.
The open interest of BME’s Financial Derivatives markets ended December 2.3% above the level of the previous month. The open interest on Options on the IBEX 35 increased by 13.8% and that on Stock Options did so by 4.3%.
In Fixed Income, the volume traded in the year totalled 200.7 billion euros, up 45.1% year-on-year. The trading volume in December increased 38.4% year-on-year due to the trading of domestic and foreign Public Debt assets.
Good performance of MARF
The amount of the new issues admitted to trading on MARF in December reached 671 million euros, representing an increase of 226% from the same period of 2017. The accumulated volume at the end of 2018 was 6.3 billion euros on the back of a 60.1% increase during the year. The outstanding volume in this market reached 3.3 billion euros, representing an annual growth of 46.9%.
Trading by type of asset:
|
November
2018
|
December
2018
|
%Dec18/
Nov18
|
%Dec18/
Dec17
|
%Year to date
|
Equities (1)
|
- Shares
|
40,966
|
38,768
|
-5.4%
|
-18.7%
|
-9.8%
|
Nº of trades
|
3,686.1
|
3,102
|
-15.8%
|
-5.7%
|
-13.2%
|
- Warrants
|
50
|
41
|
-16.9%
|
44.6%
|
-1.5%
|
- ETFs
|
235
|
181
|
-22.7%
|
-39.4%
|
-32.2%
|
Financial Derivatives (2)
|
- Futures: IBEX 35
|
509
|
476
|
-6.4%
|
-7.9%
|
1.2%
|
Mini IBEX
|
116
|
108
|
-6.7%
|
-14.6%
|
-7.9%
|
Shares
|
130
|
2,246
|
1.632.1%
|
-4.5%
|
-8.3%
|
- Options: IBEX35
|
411
|
649
|
57.9%
|
16.6%
|
-2.8%
|
Shares
|
1,486
|
2,885
|
94.1%
|
36.2%
|
-0.4%
|
Fixed Income (4)
|
Traded Volume (3)
|
17,435
|
9,802
|
-43.8%
|
38.4%
|
45.1%
|
New Issues
|
21,382
|
25,402
|
18.8%
|
-26.2%
|
-13.1%
|
Outstanding Balance
|
1,513,312
|
1,514,219
|
0.1%
|
2.4%
|
2.4%
(1) By asset type in million euros; number of trades in thousands
(2) Thousands of contracts
(3) Since implementation of MiFID II only trading on electronic platforms included
(4) In million euros
Historical statistics can be consulted through this link:
https://www,bolsasymercados,es/ing/Studies-Research/Statistics