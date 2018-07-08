The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Announces The Quarterly Update (2nd Quarter 2018) To The Number Of Free Float Shares For All Companies

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announces that the number of free float shares for all companies have been updated for the 2nd quarter 2018 (05/07/2018). The updated number of free float shares is used in the calculation of Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), Industrial Group Indices and Parallel Market (NOMU) Index, and is effective Sunday 08/07/2018 (24/10/1439 H).
