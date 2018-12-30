The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Announces The 4th Quarter 2018 Indices Maintenance

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announces that the following companies and REIT Fund have been included to Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), Parallel Market Index (NOMU) and Industry Group indices as mentioned below:
- Leejam Sports Co. (Consumer Services).
- National Company for Learning and Education (Consumer Services).
- Abdullah A. M. Al-Khodari Sons Co. (Capital Goods).
- MEFIC REIT Fund (REITs).
- National Building and Marketing Co. (Parallel Market Index - NOMU).
And exclusion of Saudi Indian Company for Cooperative Insurance from TASI and Insurance Industry Group Index. As the close prices on Thursday 27/12/2018 (20/04/1440H)