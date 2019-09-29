The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Announces The 3rd Quarter 2019 Indices Maintenance

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announces that the following companies have been included to Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), and Industry Group indices as mentioned below:
- Maharah Human Resources Co. (Commercial & Professional Svc).
- Ataa Educational Co. (Consumer Services).
And exclusion of Alujain Corp. and National Agricultural Marketing Co. from TASI and Industry Group indices of Materials and Food & Staples Retailing respectively. As the stocks close prices on Thursday 26/09/2019 (27/01/1441H)