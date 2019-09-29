 Skip to main Content
The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Announces The 3rd Quarter 2019 Indices Maintenance

Date 29/09/2019

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announces that the following companies have been included to Tadawul All Share Index (TASI), and Industry Group indices as mentioned below:

  1. Maharah Human Resources Co. (Commercial & Professional Svc).
  2. Ataa Educational Co. (Consumer Services).

And exclusion of Alujain Corp. and National Agricultural Marketing Co. from TASI and Industry Group indices of Materials and Food & Staples Retailing respectively. As the stocks close prices on Thursday 26/09/2019 (27/01/1441H)