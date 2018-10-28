The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Announces Approval Of The Amended Listing Rules And The Amended Glossary Of Defined Terms Used In The Exchange Rules

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) announces that the Capital Market Authority’s Board has issued its resolution number (1-115-2018) Dated 13/2/1440H corresponding to 22/10/2018G approving the following:
• The amended Listing Rules.
• The amended Glossary of Defined Terms Used in the Exchange Rules.
The amendment of the Listing Rules and the Glossary of Defined Terms Used in the Exchange Rules are in light of the Capital Market Authority’s board resolution approving the Closed-end Investment Traded Funds Instructions and the amended Real Estate Investment Traded Funds Instruction, in addition to general enhancements to the Rules.
It should be noted that these Rules and Glossary shall be effective on 19/2/1440H corresponding to 28/10/2018G.